SAN FRANCISCO — The start of the commercial Dungeness crab season in California has been delayed further to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said, Wednesday, that commercial crabbing will be delayed until at least Dec. 30. The situation will be reassessed on or before Dec. 22.

