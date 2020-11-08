SAN DIEGO — Former California Republican US Rep. Darrell Issa was victorious Saturday in his race to return to Congress where he once headed the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and launched investigations of the Obama administration.
The former nine-term congressman and ardent supporter of President Donald Trump trailed early in the San Diego-area 50th District. But as more votes were counted after Election Day, he overtook Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar. The latest vote count update gave him a 23,000-vote lead and secured the seat.
Issa already had declared victory in a statement posted to social media Friday night.
“Whether you supported me in this election or not, I will work tirelessly in Congress for all who call the 50th District their home, for The State of California which I love so much, and for our great country,” Issa wrote. He thanked Campa-Najjar “for a spirited campaign.”
Earlier Saturday, Campa-Najjar told The Associated Press he still believed he could win.
“There’s always a chance. There are still outstanding votes to be counted,” said Campa-Najjar, a 31-year-old former Obama administration official. He added: “I’ll respect the final outcome. We just don’t have the final outcome yet.”
The 67-year-old Issa, once the wealthiest member of Congress, served 18 years in the House. But he didn’t seek re-election two years ago in the increasingly Democratic 49th District straddling San Diego and Orange counties. That seat is now held by Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who won re-election this week.
