California Reparations

Morris Griffin, of Los Angeles, speaks during the public comment portion of the Reparations Task Force meeting earlier this month in Sacramento. Economists for a California reparations task force estimate the state owes Black residents at least $800 billion for harms in policing, housing and health.

 Associated Press files

SAN FRANCISCO — The leader of California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force on Wednesday said it won’t take a stance on how much the state should compensate Black residents whom economists estimate may be owed more than $800 billion for decades of over-policing, disproportionate incarceration and housing discrimination.

The $800 billion is more than 2.5 times California’s $300 billion annual budget and does not include a recommended $1 million per older Black resident for health disparities that have shortened their average life span. Nor does the figure count compensating people for property unjustly taken by the government or devaluing Black businesses, two other harms the task force says the state perpetuated.

