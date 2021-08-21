SAN FRANCISCO — Guards, janitors, administrators and other California corrections personnel who don’t provide health care services directly but who may be exposed to the Coronavirus will now be required to get vaccinated under a new state public health order released this week.
The public health order issued Thursday builds upon an earlier order requiring that an estimated 2.2 million healthcare workers in California, whether private or public employees, be fully vaccinated by the end of September. Workers cannot opt out by agreeing to weekly testing.
The latest order, involving prisons, jails and other detention facilities, requires people who provide health care services to inmates, prisoners or detainees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 14. That also includes “persons not directly involved in delivering health care, but who could be exposed to infectious agents that can be transmitted in the health care setting,” such as correctional officers, maintenance workers and laundry staff.
It’s unclear how many people this will affect. Neither California’s Department of Public Health nor the state’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation could provide details Friday. The office of Gov. Gavin Newsom did not respond to an email seeking details.
Previously, he announced vaccination requirements involving state workers and school employees.
Even union leaders were in the dark. Glen Stailey, president of the California Correctional Peace Officers Association, said through spokesman Nathan Ballard on Friday that the union is “awaiting CDCR’s plan for implementation of the order and the impact to our members.”
