LANCASTER — The California Poppy Festival will return to the Antelope Valley, on April 22 to 24, after two years of cancellations with a longer, expanded event to celebrate springtime and the brilliance of the world-famous state flower.
For the first time in the nearly three-decade history of the award-winning event, the California Poppy Festival will be held at the AV Fair & Event Center, 2551 West Ave. H.
Expanding from two days to three days, the festival will feature live entertainment, a beer garden, food, live animal exhibits and more than 200 vendors, the city said. Also new to the festival will be high-energy arena events, including Motor Mayhem, a Monster Truck show and the Rural Olympics. The festival will also host world-class amusement rides, attractions, and entertainment.
“The 2022 California Poppy Festival will be bigger and better than ever before,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a statement. “As you know, we’ve canceled this event for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So we have some time we need to make up for. Our team is hard at work and pulling out all of the stops — this will be nothing like you have ever seen or experienced before at the California Poppy Festival.”
The California Poppy Festival will be open from 2 to 10 p.m., April 22; from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., April 23; and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 24.
With the Poppy Festival’s move to the AV Fair & Event Center, the Antelope Valley will be able to welcome even more visitors to the Lancaster area to enjoy this springtime attraction, the city said.
“I am so glad to see the partnership between the City of Lancaster and the AV Fair and Event Center for the 2022 California Poppy Festival,” Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said in a statement. “This is a landmark event for not only Lancaster, but (also) for the entire state of California. We are so proud of how this event has grown over the years, and that we’ll be able to expand this year, thanks to the AV Fair & Event Center. Thank you to everyone who helps keep this event fun and successful for our community each year.”
The festival originally began as part of an Earth Day celebration but has since been combined into one event.
This year Metrolink is offering free rides on Earth Day (April 22) to encourage the use of public transportation. Metrolink offers a regular schedule to the Antelope Valley (Lancaster) from a variety of locations in Los Angeles County.
“This is a great opportunity for a wider audience to hitch a ride to Lancaster to participate in this one-of-a-kind festival on Earth Day,” the city said.
The 2022 Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, themed “What A Ride!” will return to the fairgrounds Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Drew Mercy, Antelope Valley Fair Board of Director president, added, “All of us at the AV Fair & Event Center are thrilled to partner with the City of Lancaster as we bring one of the most iconic events in the State to the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center.”
“Hosting this event is a terrific way to kick off our 2022 event season,” Mercy said. “A dynamic California Poppy Festival with an unprecedented 2022 AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival ‘What a Ride’ planned to take place in late September, and a ton of diverse and exciting community events happening in between these two treasured events. We’re determined to create as many opportunities as possible to make lifelong memories in 2022. Get ready, it’s going to be an exciting event season.”
Visit PoppyFestival.com for details.
