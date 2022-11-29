RIVERSIDE — The suspect in a Southern California triple homicide who died in a shootout with police was a Virginia law enforcement officer who investigators believe drove across the country to meet a teenage girl before killing three members of her family.

Austin Lee Edwards, 28, also likely set fire to the family’s home in Riverside on the day of the shooting, Friday, before leaving with the girl, according to the Riverside Police Department.

