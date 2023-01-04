Police-Traffic Stops

California law enforcement was more than twice as likely to use force against people they perceived as Black during vehicle and pedestrian stops, in 2021, as compared to people believed to be white, according to a state report released, Tuesday.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — California law enforcement searched teenagers whom officers perceived to be Black at nearly six times the rate of teens believed to be white during vehicle and pedestrian stops, in 2021, according to a state report released, Tuesday.

The annual report by California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board — part of a law that initially took effect, in 2018 — is among several reforms taken by the state in recent years amid increased focus on police brutality and racial injustice nationwide.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

First of all the Associated Press is a pack of Lying Scumbags (IMHO) and are an extension of the Democrat Party. The Weasels at the Associated Press said the ice caps would melt in the 1970s and flood the coastlines of the planet by the 1980s...lol lol That was B.S...Only a clueless moron would believe the cr@p that the AP Scumbags spew. Sounds like an article designed to promote division amongst Americans...Lets be honest...the Democrats have nothing else to run on....Bidens cabinet is a pack of "diversified incompetent morons"...Enjoy the Misery coming your way...Powell is not done raising interest rates...The lower income earners....will suffer the most. Enjoy ;)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.