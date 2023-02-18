Western States Slavery Amendments

Steven Abujen, a California prison inmate with the Prison Industry Authority, cleans one of the newly installed headstones in 2011 at the Mormon Island Relocation Cemetery, near Folsom, Calif..

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — Lawmakers in Nevada and California are advancing legislation to remove “involuntary servitude” from their states’ constitutions, a move that follows four states’ bans on forced labor that passed in ballot measures last fall.

The goal of these proposals is to remove exceptions from the states’ constitutions that allow forced labor as criminal punishment. The efforts come amid a growing push among some states to scrub outdated, century-old language from their state constitutions. Last fall, voters approved similar ballot measures in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

No one is "Forced" to work for the Prisons, its by the Prisoners choice. And paying minimum wage to Prison firefighters will bankrupt California...Quicker than Gavin Newsom's current course....Google it

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.