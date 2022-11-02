SACRAMENTO — Delays in testing evidence from sexual assaults have been a lost opportunity for investigators and a source of frustration for victims for years, prompting California officials to announce, Tuesday, that they have created a way for survivors to track the progress of linking their rape kits with DNA evidence.
California is also the first state to hire a sexual assault evidence outreach coordinator, Sarai Crain, who will work with investigators, medical facilities and others to help track and process sexual assault evidence.
The new online tracking system was required under a law approved by state lawmakers last year. It follows a 2017 California law that requires law enforcement agencies to submit the evidence for testing within 20 days and requires crime labs to test the evidence within 120 days or provide reasons for any delay.
The goal is to end the backlog of rape kits by local agencies, make sure they are tested quickly once they are submitted, and keep survivors better informed, Attorney General Rob Bonta said.
Of nearly 6,400 kits collected in 2020, 90% were analyzed by May 2021, according to an annual report by the attorney general’s office. The rest were in various stages of processing. About half the tests found DNA that was compared to other DNA on the FBI’s database, and nearly 800 resulted in “hits” or matches with offenders in the database.
Another nearly 200 kits were not submitted for testing for reasons including that the suspect already was known or the victim was not seeking to prosecute. The annual report for last year is not yet completed.
The evidence is collected during medical examinations following sexual assaults, and can be used to link the assault to a suspect in existing DNA databases or develop a DNA profile that can be used in the future.
The new online system provides information to survivors on the status of their sexual assault evidence collected since January 1, 2018. Victims can track whether their kits have been received by a law enforcement agency, are being sent to a laboratory for testing, have been received by a lab, are undergoing DNA analysis or have had the DNA analysis completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.