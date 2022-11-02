SACRAMENTO — Delays in testing evidence from sexual assaults have been a lost opportunity for investigators and a source of frustration for victims for years, prompting California officials to announce, Tuesday, that they have created a way for survivors to track the progress of linking their rape kits with DNA evidence.

California is also the first state to hire a sexual assault evidence outreach coordinator, Sarai Crain, who will work with investigators, medical facilities and others to help track and process sexual assault evidence.

