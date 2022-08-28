California-Fast Food Workers

Fast food workers and their supporters march past the state Capitol in Sacramento, earlier this month, calling on passage of a bill to provide increased power to fast-food workers. If approved by lawmakers and signed by the governor, AB257 would give California’s more than half-million fast food workers would get increased power and protections.

SACRAMENTO — Since she came to California from Mexico, 24 years ago, Maria Bernal has been supporting her family by often working two jobs at fast food restaurants.

But she says she wound up living in a small Kia with her two youngest children, then ages three and 15, for six months after she lost her housing, in 2019, when one of her employers began paying her minimum wage for eight hours even when she worked a 16-hour double shift.

Jimzan 2.0

I must admit...Fast Food is way better now that adults (that care) make the food, instead of some toddler that could care less about you spending good money for a sloppy meal. And Wage Theft is B.S.

