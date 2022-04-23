TOWNSEND, Mont. — A California man was sentenced, Friday, to life in prison without parole for his role in the death of a Montana sheriff’s deputy, who prosecutors said was shot by the defendant’s son after being provoked into a high-speed chase.
District Judge Kathy Seeley sentenced Lloyd Barrus to three life terms to be served concurrently after he was found guilty by a jury of accountability to deliberate homicide, in the May 2017 death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore.
Barrus, 66, also was found responsible on two counts of attempted deliberate homicide for shots fired by his son at other law enforcement officers’ vehicles.
