WASHINGTON — A Southern California man who assaulted police with pepper spray during the storming of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 4½ years in prison, federal authorities announced.

Jeffrey Scott Brown, 56, of Santa Ana received a sentence of 54 months in federal prison for felony and misdemeanor charges related to the mob attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the US Department of Justice said in a Friday press statement.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

It has been revealed the the Capitol Police and most Dem politicians are lying POS when it comes to Jan 6th. That's why the Drunk (Pelosi) refused extra security..the Drunk POS would rather see people hurt, (which they were not) and innocent people go to jail...just so some Drunk POS (IMHO) like Pelosi, can have the taxpayers pick up the Drunks Booze Tab....The Jan 6th Dog and Pony Show, is for Idiots and Parasites that do not think for themselves.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.