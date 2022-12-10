INDIO, Calif. — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago.
The Desert Sun reported, Friday, that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
Authorities said Hanson was behind the wheel of a 1994 Cadillac in the community 110 miles east of Los Angeles, on Dec. 9, 2021, when he ran into a school bus, a speed limit sign and four elementary students walking home from school on the side of the road.
Monica “Monique” Gonzalez Guzman, 9, died at the scene. Three other students were injured.
Hanson was arrested and posted bail, the next day. He was not charged at the time.
A warrant was issued this week for his arrest. As of Friday, he was not in custody, according to the Riverside County district attorney’s office.
Hanson’s license expired in 2015 and he told officers at the scene he knew it had expired, the paper reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.