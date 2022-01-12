LOS ANGELES — California is making it easier for school districts to hire teachers and other employees amid staffing shortages brought on by the latest surge in Coronavirus cases, the governor said, Tuesday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said he has signed an executive order to allow schools more flexibility in staffing decisions like giving additional hours to substitute teachers and rehiring recent retirees for short stints. The order expires at the end of March.
“These are short-term challenges that require short-term and targeted solutions,” said Newsom, a Democrat.
The fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sidelining school personnel statewide a week after 6 million K-12 students returned to classrooms following winter break.
Newsom said he hopes to expedite a hiring process that’s typically time consuming and allow school districts “to keep our kids safely in person for the remainder of the year and get through this next three to six or so weeks.”
The California Teachers Association, which represents some 300,000 educators statewide, said it recognizes the need for hiring flexibility and urges school districts “to focus on substitute teachers, recent retirees and student teachers.”
“The executive order is by no means the answer to long-term staffing shortages, and we look forward to working with the governor, lawmakers and the education community in rebuilding our educator pipeline, which has been devastated by this pandemic,” association spokesperson Lisa Gardiner said in a statement, Tuesday.
When they make it easier to hire Teachers...they will be able to Pay them less money. Supply and Demand....increase supply...demand becomes low...cost drops...well deserved, public school Teachers are a Joke, as are public schools...You would be wise to enroll your child in a private school, or homeschool them yourself...unless you want your child to be a Janitor, or Waiter....living with you, for the rest of their life.
