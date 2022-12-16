California-Climate Change

California air regulators are set to approve an ambitious plan for the state to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. Doing so will require a rapid transition away from oil and gas and toward renewable energy, such as solar, to power everything from cars to buildings.

SACRAMENTO — California utility regulators, on Thursday, approved major changes to the state’s booming rooftop solar market that they say will more evenly spread the cost of energy and help reduce reliance on fossil fuels in the evening.

California has long led the nation in adoption of home solar panels, and, today, more than 1.5 million California houses have them on the roof. Under a decades-old program, people with solar panels can get paid by their power companies by sharing excess solar energy they don’t need, and the payments are so generous that some solar homes pay minimal electric bills.

