SACRAMENTO — Major League Baseball teams in California can welcome a limited number of fans back to ballparks on April 1 under new state rules announced Friday that will also let Disneyland and other theme parks reopen for the first time in more than a year.
The changes allow people to attend other outdoor sporting events and live performances in limited numbers that go into effect on baseball’s opening day, when the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and Oakland A’s all have home games. The A’s confirmed they will have fans in the stands.
Disneyland officials did not say when the park would reopen. But when it does, only people who live in California can buy tickets. The same goes for MLB games and outdoor performances, as public health officials try to limit mixing while continuing to roll out Coronavirus vaccinations.
Indoor events such as NBA games and concerts are not included in the new rules announced by the administration of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The state is acting because the rates of new Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are declining while the number of people receiving vaccines is increasing, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s top public health official.
“Today’s announcement is focused on building in some of the compelling science about how the virus behaves, and how activities when done a certain way can reduce risk,” Ghaly said.
California divides its counties into four color-coded tiers based on the spread of the virus. The purple tier is the most restrictive, followed by red, orange and yellow. Attendance limits are based on what tier a county is in.
Outdoor sports are limited to 100 people in the purple tier. The limits increase to 20% capacity in the red tier, 33% in the orange tier and 67% in the yellow tier.
Teams and event organizers can only sell tickets regionally in the purple tier. In the other tiers, teams and organizers can sell tickets to anyone living in California. No concessions will be allowed in the purple tier, while in others, concession sales will only be available at seats.
Enforcing the rules will be left to venues. Ghaly and Dee Dee Myers, director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, said organizers will have to sell tickets in advance and can cross-check to confirm hometowns to help with contact tracing if needed.
Myers acknowledged that some people will try to beat the system, but she said officials hope people will respect the guidelines.
