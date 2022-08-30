California-Fast Food Workers

Fast food workers and their supporters march past the state Capitol, on Tuesday, calling on passage of a bill to provide increased power to fast-food workers.

 Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California lawmakers, on Monday, advanced a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers’ costs.

The bill would create a new 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with two state officials, empowered to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

""" bolster union ranks""". The weasels have a goal...and they do not care who it hurts.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.