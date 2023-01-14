Insulin Lawsuit

California Attorney General Rob Bonta (middle) speaks, Thursday, at a news conference in Sacramento, announcing a lawsuit accusing multiple companies that make or promote insulin of keeping prices too high.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — California, on Thursday, announced it will sue the companies that make and promote most of the nation’s insulin, accusing them of scheming to illegally increase the price of the drug and demanding they return millions of dollars to some diabetics who state officials say were overcharged for the medicine they must have to survive.

The lawsuit, to be filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by Attorney General Rob Bonta, is the latest in a parade of legal actions against these companies from states across the political spectrum — all who have accused the corporate giants of abusing their power to quash competition and boost their profits by keeping the price of insulin high.

