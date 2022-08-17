SACRAMENTO (AP) — Forecasters warned, Tuesday, that a large swath of California’s interior will experience dangerously high temperatures and the state’s power grid operator called for voluntary energy conservation.
The heat spell will largely impact the Central Valley but will also extend out to interior portions of the north and east San Francisco Bay regions and to the coast south of Monterey Bay, the National Weather Service said.
The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state’s electrical grid, issued a statewide Flex Alert — a call for voluntary electricity conservation — from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, due to predicted high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies.
On Tuesday, it topped 100 degrees in inland areas of the central coast and the San Joaquin Valley. Temperatures could reach 108°, on Wednesday.
The heat was caused by a ridge of high pressure centered over Nevada that is building westward toward the coast.
