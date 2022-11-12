California Supreme Court

Judge Kelli Evans speaks during a public hearing held, Thursday, by the Commission on Judicial Appointments to consider her selection to the California Supreme Court in San Francisco. A state panel has approved Evans to be the high court’s first openly lesbian justice.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — Two days after voters approved Patricia Guerrero to become California’s first Latina Supreme Court chief justice, in January, a state panel, on Thursday, approved Kelli Evans to be the high court’s first openly lesbian justice.

The moves mark the last dominos to fall after Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye announced, in July, that she will step down, in January.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

When you give a job to someone because of skin color, or sexual preferences and not their qualifications, you usually get substandard performance. Who cares that she is a L#sbian....besides the Democrats....Wait till it comes out that Gavin Newsom is a L#sbian (IMHO). ;)

