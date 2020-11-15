SANTA ANA — A 68-year-old man who has served nearly four decades in prison for the 1981 killing of a Southern California retiree will be released after accepting a plea bargain following a lengthy legal battle, according to a newspaper report Friday.
James Andrew Melton agreed this week to plead guilty to first-degree murder for the strangulation of Anthony Lial DeSousa, the Orange County Register reported. Burglary and robbery charges were dismissed.
In exchange for his guilty plea, a 25-years-to-life sentence for the murder was stayed, and Melton was sentenced to 99 years of probation, the newspaper said. Paperwork clearing the way for his release could be finalized by Saturday.
DeSousa was found dead in his Newport Beach condo on Oct. 13, 1981. He had come out as a gay man following his wife’s death and had placed ads in magazines looking for partners.
Prosecutors alleged Melton used advertisements in gay magazines to meet rich, older men he could rob.
