LOS ANGELES — Californians were warned of potential dangers on west-facing beaches, Friday, due to astronomical high tides and large, breaking waves.
Waves up to 14 feet were predicted for the Central Coast, along with rip currents, the National Weather Service said.
While not quite as high, waves down the Southern California coast were also expected to make swimming conditions dangerous.
