MANDAN, N.D. — Prosecutors in have decided not to file any charges in connection with a six-year-old California girl’s death before the start of Mandan’s July 4th parade.

Mabel Askay of Ventura was in Mandan visiting relatives and was riding on the DK Orthodontics float on the way to the parade staging area about 9 a.m., that morning. She somehow fell off the float and was hit by a tire. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.