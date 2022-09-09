LOS ANGELES — Forces were beginning to collide in California, on Thursday, as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a hurricane was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling.
Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in Southern California and the Sierra Nevada that have grown explosively, forced extensive evacuations and produced smoke that could interfere with solar power production.
The Fairview Fire in Southern California covered about 30 square miles of Riverside County and was just 5% contained. Two people died while fleeing flames, on Monday, and at least seven structures have been destroyed.
In the Sierra, the Mosquito Fire burned out of control, on Thursday, scorching at least 11 square miles and forcing evacuations for some 2,500 residents in Placer and El Dorado counties.
Flames jumped the American River, burning structures in the mountain hamlet of Volcanoville and moving closer to the town of Foresthill. Fire spokesperson Chris Vestal called the fast-moving blaze an “extreme and critical fire threat.”
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection warned the Reno area that air quality could be very unhealthy to hazardous due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire 100 miles away.
The fire’s cause remained under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric notified the state Public Utilities Commission that the US Forest Service placed caution tape around the base of a PG&E transmission pole but that no damage could be seen. PG&E said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred close in time to the report of the fire, on Sept. 6.
Another dangerous blaze burned in stands of timber near the Big Bear Lake resort region in the San Bernardino Mountains. It was just 2% contained after scorching nearly 2 square miles.
A surge of clouds and showers associated with Hurricane Kay off Mexico’s Baja California peninsula knocked the edge off temperatures in Southern California at times but also were a potential problem for solar generation.
Despite the initial impacts of Kay, forecasters warned that the heat was not yet done.
