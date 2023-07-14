SACRAMENTO — California Republicans had a rare chance to celebrate Thursday after Democrats in the state Legislature capitulated on one of the GOP’s top priorities: A bill to increase penalties for child traffickers.
It’s not often that Republicans get to set the agenda in Sacramento, where they hold less than a quarter of seats in the state Legislature and haven’t had a statewide officeholder in more than a dozen years. But the bill proved to be a winning topic among the public and even Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who took the unusual step of publicly supporting the proposal this week.
The bill by Republican state Sen. Shannon Grove would add child trafficking to a list of serious felonies in California. Anyone convicted of at least three serious felonies faces a prison sentence of between 25 years to life in prison under the state’s three strikes law.
The Democrats who control the Assembly Public Safety Committee decided not to advance the bill earlier this week. They opposed the bill in part because they oppose longer prison sentences, which they do not see as an effective deterrent of crime. They also worried the bill could inadvertently punish child trafficking victims with lengthy prison sentences.
It looked like the bill might not pass this year, until Wednesday when Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom intervened and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas also publicly pledged to “get it right.”
Thursday, lawmakers allowed the Public Safety Committee to meet again. In a brief meeting, four Democrats — including chair Reggie Jones-Sawyer — joined Republicans to advance the bill out of the committee ahead of a legislative deadline.
