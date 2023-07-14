SACRAMENTO — California Republicans had a rare chance to celebrate Thursday after Democrats in the state Legislature capitulated on one of the GOP’s top priorities: A bill to increase penalties for child traffickers.

It’s not often that Republicans get to set the agenda in Sacramento, where they hold less than a quarter of seats in the state Legislature and haven’t had a statewide officeholder in more than a dozen years. But the bill proved to be a winning topic among the public and even Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who took the unusual step of publicly supporting the proposal this week.

