LOS ANGELES — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter was reelected, Thursday, after a bruising campaign in Southern California, where she spent over $24 million to defend her seat in a closely divided coastal district.
With nearly all the votes counted, Porter defeated Republican Scott Baugh, a former legislator, 51.6% to 48.4%, or a margin of about 8,200 votes.
On Wednesday, Republicans regained control of the House. With Porter’s victory, Republicans will hold 218 seats, next year, Democrats 212. Counting is not yet finished in a handful of other undecided races.
Porter was running in a substantially redrawn district that included her hometown of Irvine but also included many voters who were unfamiliar with her. The campaign presented a stark choice.
Porter, a star of the party’s progressive wing known for grilling CEOs during Capitol Hill hearings, anchored her campaign on protecting abortion rights and expanding health care access while spotlighting her work as a consumer advocate, including fighting high credit card fees. She argued that oil companies were keeping supply low to earn record profits.
