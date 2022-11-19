LOS ANGELES — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter was reelected, Thursday, after a bruising campaign in Southern California, where she spent over $24 million to defend her seat in a closely divided coastal district.

With nearly all the votes counted, Porter defeated Republican Scott Baugh, a former legislator, 51.6% to 48.4%, or a margin of about 8,200 votes.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

"""Counting is not yet finished"""" Who are the clueless idiots counting the votes...?? Has quite a Stench to it.

