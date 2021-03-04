LOS ANGELES — A California appeals court has sided with Los Angeles County public health officials who halted outdoor dining during a November spike in COVID-19 cases.
While the order is no longer in effect because of a decline in cases and hospitalizations, the 2nd District Court of Appeal said the issue wasn’t moot. The panel on Monday told a Superior Court judge to set aside an order that had granted a preliminary injunction to restaurants that temporarily halted the order.
The appeal court had previously stayed the lower court order. A statewide shutdown then went into effect, superseding LA County’s closure.
Still, the ruling reverses what had been one of the few victories for those opposing shutdown orders.
The California Restaurant Association, which was a party to the lawsuit, called the appellate ruling disappointing and said it was considering its legal options.
The county’s ban was issued without considering the “true risk” of COVID-19 transmission from outdoor dining, and with the “certainty that many restaurants would close” and many employees lose their jobs, Jot Condie, the association’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
LA County, the nation’s largest with 10 million residents, was hard-hit by a fall and winter surge of COVID-19 cases that saw the state struggling to reduce infections by reintroducing strict regulations it had eased during an earlier dip in cases.
Restaurants, which already were struggling because of stay-at-home orders and a ban on indoor dining, were told to shut down outdoor service as well, reducing them to offering only takeout and deliveries.
