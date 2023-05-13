California Condors

Condor chick LA1123 waits for its feeding in a temperature-controlled enclosure at the Los Angeles Zoo. The latest breeding efforts aim to boost the population of North America’s largest land bird, an endangered species where there are only several hundred in the wild.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The California condor is facing the deadliest strain of avian influenza in US history, and the outbreak could jeopardize the iconic vulture with its 10-foot wingspan decades after conservationists saved the species from extinction.

But nine newly hatched chicks, covered in downy white feathers, give condor-keepers at the Los Angeles Zoo hope that the endangered population of North America’s largest soaring land birds will once again thrive after 40 years of aggressive efforts.

