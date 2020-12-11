CALIFORNIA CITY — A new era has begun for the City as a new mayor and three new councilmembers were sworn in on Tuesday’s meeting via Zoom.
After certifying the Nov. 3 General Election results, former Finance Director of California City Jeani O’Laughlin took the oath of office to become the city’s new mayor for a two-year term.
Also sworn in were newly elected councilmembers Jim Creighton and Karen Macedonio for the two long-term seats, as well as Kelly Kulikoff for the short-term seat.
“This city is incredible and I am very, very excited for this City,” outgoing Mayor Chuck McGuire said. “I’m excited for the new mayor and new Council and I wish you all the luck in the world and we’ll stay Cal City strong.”
Leaving the Council with him are Donald Parri, Ronald Smith and William Smith. Combined the outgoing council have 23 years of experience in serving the City.
Councilmember Nicholas Lessenevitch remains on the Council, being designated Mayor Pro Tempore due to being the most senior member of the Council who had not served as Mayor Pro Tempore.
“We leave behind one of our number who has 18 years of service to this city,” Ronald Smith said. “Councilman Lessenevich will be a wonderful resource for the new council in regards to procedure.”
Outgoing Councilmember William Smith wished the new Council good luck and hope they continue to grow the city.
“Be ready for some criticisms; they always come from the public,” he said.
In his final comments, McGuire thanked the city and voters for letting him serve for the last 10 years, saying it was an “honor and a pleasure.”
“To the City Manager, the city staff and to the city employees, you absolutely rock and it was an honor to serve with you” he said.
The new Council will have an open meeting at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17 to meet with City staff to discuss the Council’s expectations and vision moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.