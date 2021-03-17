CALIFORNIA CITY — The City of California City will continue its hiring freeze at least until the current fiscal year cycle ends.
The City Council voted 3-2 against a proposal from City Manager Anna Linn, during its regular meeting on March 9, to lift the freeze and add administrative support staff and Public Safety positions in the Fire Department.
“I am telling you what our need is,” she said. “I want the public to hear me tell them what the need is right now, this is minimal ... I piecemealed this to get help that we needed. And I was told to bring this to the Council by Council members.”
The small majority of Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch and Councilmember Karen Macedonio who voted against the city manager’s proposal, cited budget concerns and asked to bring this back when the current budget cycle ends in June.
Linn said that since City staffing was cut during its 2019-2020 Fiscal Year, tasks have doubled for city departments with half the staff.
“Ultimately, understaffing has a domino effect and hinders all areas of the City, business, customer service and community outreach,” she said.
Linn requested the Council approve filling the positions of a payroll clerk-typist, a part-time parks assistant, a planning typist clerk, a building inspector, a grant writer, an economic developer and administrative director overseeing finance and human resources.
Multiple positions in the Fire Department were also requested, including a second full-time and two part-time code enforcement officers, a Fire Department administrative person and a deputy fire marshal.
Since cutbacks were made, Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick has had to take on daily administrative tasks that have led to setbacks indirectly affecting developers.
“When we had two code enforcement officers, to begin with, they were heavily inundated ever day with a tremendous amount of work,” he said.
Kosick said bringing in two part-timers would allow him to task them with “nuisance” items on the weekends and allow the full-time officers to focus on the more important items that require extensive knowledge and working with the courts and lawyers.
“California City is losing an exponential amount of money and development potential by not doing this because this helps streamlines the process,” Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff said. “Developers have problems getting permits through and other departments are complaining they can’t get anything done. There’s a lot of lacking in City government right now and these positions look like they’re much needed.”
O’Laughlin said the only proposed positions that she could get behind were the part-time parks assistant and the building inspector and recommended bringing the other positions back for review for the next budget cycle. The mayor also voiced her concerns about adding additional people to the Fire Department as it is already running over budget.
“It’s just not sustainable,” she said. “We can Band-Aid it for a couple of months but come next year, there’s going to be no way they’re going to be able to put that in their budget when they can’t manage their budget without this.”
Lessenevitch said the while the city has managed to tighten up its budget, it hasn’t taken in a lot of new money.
“We really haven’t felt the real impact of COVID and loss of revenue due to COVID,” he said.
After the Council voted, Linn said she would bring this proposal to the new budget.
“It is not fair to have the expectation and the criticism and not give us the tools to do the job,” she said. “There are definite inefficiencies right now, but it’s because you have one person doing two or three jobs and we ended up doing 70% of it. We don’t even get to use our talents, we are reacting right now to administrative and busywork. That’s not what the taxpayers pay the City to provide for them.”
