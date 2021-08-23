CALIFORNIA CITY — The City’s finances will be the main topic at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd. and is also available via Zoom at http://us06web.zoom.us/j/82500143769.
The Council will consider a resolution to allow the City to continue to pay its expenses through Sept. 30, until the 2021-2022 budget can be completed.
The City’s fiscal year began on July 1, but by municipal code, it has until Sept. 1 to finalize a budget. In the nearly two months since the fiscal year began, the City has been operating under similar resolutions allowing it to spend at the same level as the prior year, minus 15%.
Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose, who began her job on July 26 after the previous city manager resigned less than a week earlier, is recommending the extension to complete the budget.
In her staff report, Ambrose said she has some recommendations for the budget based on meetings with staff and her own observations.
Additionally, an assessment with an information technology consultant will not be completed until Sept. 1, and there may be budget implications with that report.
Ambrose also notes that one challenge to completing the budget is that the City’s books for the previous year are not up-to-date. The 2018-2019 final numbers are just now being completed and audited, according to the staff report.
“In order to truly understand the full picture of what resources the City has and be able to address the impacts of budget decisions made today, we must complete our outstanding financials and audits and get caught up this year,” Ambrose said in the staff report.
To that end, the Council is also being asked Tuesday to approve contracts with two outside firms.
The first is with Bryant L. Jolley, certified public accountants, to audit the past two fiscal years of the City’s financial records.
The same firm recently completed the 2018-2019 audit.
The agreement is for a maximum cost of $90,000 to cover both years’ audits.
The second contract is with financial consultants Price, Page & Company, to help with the audit preparation, preparation of other financial statements and accounting related to the City’s Successor Agency.
The outside assistance is necessary due to the limited staff available to perform these tasks, according to the staff report.
The financial consultant contract is for a maximum cost of $184,500, according to the staff report.
All items are included in the consent agenda, typically reserved for those items deemed non-controversial and voted on as a group.
Any Council member may ask to remove a consent agenda item for discussion and a separate vote.
