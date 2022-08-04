Cal City police guns

The California City Police Department will be getting 35 new handguns, with higher-capacity magazines, to replace the Department’s old and out-of-date firearms.

 Valley Press files

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department will get new guns, after the City Council approved replacing their old sidearms following a lengthy discussion about the unbudgeted cost.

On July 26, the Council approved purchasing 35 Glock 17 handguns to replace the 15- to 20-year-old Sig P220 that have been the department-issued sidearms. The lowest bid the Department received for the purchase is $22,365, from LC Action Police Supply, in San Jose.

