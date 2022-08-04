CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department will get new guns, after the City Council approved replacing their old sidearms following a lengthy discussion about the unbudgeted cost.
On July 26, the Council approved purchasing 35 Glock 17 handguns to replace the 15- to 20-year-old Sig P220 that have been the department-issued sidearms. The lowest bid the Department received for the purchase is $22,365, from LC Action Police Supply, in San Jose.
“It’s a safety issue,” City Manager Doug Dunford said of replacing the guns that have become worn, as well as out-of-date.
“I don’t know anybody else who caries this type of gun who works in law enforcement,” he said of the Sig.
The Sig handguns carry eight rounds of ammunition per magazine, while the newer Glock handguns carry 17, according to the staff report.
The smaller number of rounds “is archaic,” Dunford said. “We need to have more firepower out there, for safety not only for the public, but also for the officers.”
Officers have been buying and using their own guns while on duty, Councilmember Karen Macedonio said, asking why the item was not brought forward sooner and included in the Department budget.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin also questioned the emergent need for the purchase.
“Everything is always an emergency. There’s never any planning,” she said. “How urgent is this?”
Dunford said the Department did not make the request; he did, because he feels it is a safety issue.
“I’m saying we need new guns out there,” he said.
In addition, allowing officers to carry their own guns while on duty is “a huge liability for the city,” he said.
City officials don’t know if anything has been modified on the personal guns or the like and therefore do not have control over what is being fired by officers.
Additionally, having officers armed with guns with fewer rounds of ammunition is a concern, Dunford said. For example, in the recent arrest made of an armed man at the city’s Fourth of July festivities, the man was carrying 21 rounds of ammunition.
“I saw it as a need that had to be addressed,” he said.
Acting Police Chief Shannon Hayes said the reason many officers purchase and carry their own guns is to have the additional capacity. In the last year, the majority of weapons officers take from people who are carrying illegally have been those with high-capacity magazines, he said.
Macedonio also questioned why none of the four (by her count) gun dealers in the city were contacted for a quote. The city’s Municipal Code includes a policy for local business preference in city purchases, one which allows for an up to 10% price increase.
These local businesses must be approached at least for a bid for the purchase, she said.
Hayes said the Department sought wholesalers for the purchase, and was only aware of one gun dealer in the city and didn’t know if they could handle an order of this size.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff said the cost of the purchase mattered less than the possibility of liability by not providing officers with the necessary equipment.
The Council ultimately agreed to approve the purchase at the price and terms of the lowest bid, plus 5%, with the provision that local gun dealers are given the opportunity to match the terms and up to 5% greater of the cost of the lowest bid.
The vote was 3-1, with Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch dissenting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.