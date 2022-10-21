CALIFORNIA CITY — One of the most common complaints to city governments everywhere is the problem of potholes — and California City is no different.
The sprawling desert city, however, has a large network of streets, not all of which have been completely paved, with curbs and gutters alongside.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff brought the problem of potholes for discussion to his fellow Council members on Oct. 11, although he did not have any proposals to remedy the problem.
“I just wanted to bring this to the table because it’s always the discussion in town and it’s not always addressed on Council,” he said. “I believe, if the Council doesn’t have solutions, the public will have viable solutions to bring forward that can possibly push us in the right direction. If we don’t talk about our problems, we’ll never get anywhere.”
The first step in addressing the problem in a comprehensive manner would be to have a citywide road survey, Council members agreed. Several city officials recalled one being completed in past years, but no one recalled it being presented to the Council.
“If it exists, we’d like to see it,” Councilmember Karen Macedonio said. “It’s a much bigger picture than just ‘fix that pothole.’ ”
Interim city manager Jim Hart said a survey would have been required for the city to receive state road funds, which they have. He said he will look into the matter and report back on what assessment may be available and how old it is.
“I think that would be a start, to see what’s already available,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
Residents shared stories of their own experiences with pothole-plagued streets.
“It’s a constant conversation,” resident Duane Vasquez said, one which details where and which order streets will be addressed, then a budget set up to do the work.
Resident Mark Goodell said the Band-Aids aren’t working. He advocated for the city investing in equipment and personnel to complete the work themselves, without contracting it to outside companies.
“As a citizen, all I really want to see is a plan,” he said. “ ‘Let’s fill potholes now and then’ is not satisfying the public.”
O’Laughlin said they need to have a street inventory and a hierarchy for repairs so that projects may be included in the annual budget.
The 2020-2021 audit of the city’s books, presented the same night, showed a deficit in the streets fund of about $500,000, she said.
At least a portion of that deficit is due to federal funds that could not be accessed until the audit was completed.
“We’re going to be very anxious to see how much money we pull down,” O’Laughlin said. “It’s all about money.”
