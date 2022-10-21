California City potholes

Potholes plague California City’s streets and the City Council is seeking a road assessment survey in order to prioritize repaving and set a budget for the work.

 Photo courtesy of Kelly Kulikoff

CALIFORNIA CITY — One of the most common complaints to city governments everywhere is the problem of potholes — and California City is no different.

The sprawling desert city, however, has a large network of streets, not all of which have been completely paved, with curbs and gutters alongside.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.