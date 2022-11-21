CALIFORNIA CITY — California City was awarded nearly $3.4 million from the $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill intended to aid communities and governments in public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic.
The Act was signed, in March 2021. The funds must be obligated for projects, by the end of 2024, and spent, by the end of 2026.
As of a report, on Nov. 8, by interim city Manager Jim Hart, the city has spent approximately $466,000 of the funds, all for upgrades to the city’s information technology infrastructure. This was necessitated, in part, to rectify the effects of a cyber attack on the city, in June 2021.
A third phase of work for the IT infrastructure upgrade, for $84,000, is ready to proceed, which would mean a total of $550,630 for the entire project.
That project is the only one obligated, so far, for the ARPA funds, Hart said.
“We still have a Phase Four (of the IT upgrade) that hasn’t been quoted yet,” he said, but the original project estimate, for all phases, was $750,000. This all could be covered by ARPA funds.
Michael Leftwich of Diamond IT said Phase Four would include security cameras and other security measures, and improvements to wireless communications. A quote for that could be prepared, in March.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio questioned what projects are eligible for ARPA funds.
“This is not money that just gets to be used somewhere,” she said. “This is money that has a specific purpose.”
Hart noted that the rules attached to spending the federal funds have changed, giving entities more discretion in how to use them.
Macedonio recalled an earlier Council meeting in which the Council set out its intentions for how these funds should be allocated, but there was no follow-though on the indicated projects.
“There have been instructions about how to use these funds that have not moved forward,” she said. “It’s not money that hasn’t been dedicated; it’s money that we have lost sight of what decisions were made.”
Hart said he would work to find the decisions outlined previously by the Council for use of the ARPA funds and bring it back for discussion at a future meeting.
In the meantime, the Council approved the remaining IT work, up to a total of $750,000, and to hold a town hall meeting to gather public input on how to allocate the remaining funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.