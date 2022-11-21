CALIFORNIA CITY — California City was awarded nearly $3.4 million from the $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill intended to aid communities and governments in public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Act was signed, in March 2021. The funds must be obligated for projects, by the end of 2024, and spent, by the end of 2026.

