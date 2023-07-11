CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council tonight will consider a Memorandum of Understanding with the California City Police Officer Association, setting the employment terms for the next two years if approved.
The City Council meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd.
The proposed Memorandum of Understanding is retroactive to Feb. 23, 2022, when the previous contract expired. If approved, it will run through July 22, 2025.
The agreement includes cost of living increases of 5% retroactive to February 2022, then 5% as of July 23 and 5% again in July 2024.
These increases are applicable to all sworn officers as well as civilian members of the department.
The Memorandum of Understanding offers increased longevity pay for years of continuous service. Pay will increase by 4% after every five years of continuous service, for a total of 16% at the completion of 20 years with the department.
The educational incentive offered under the proposed agreement is lower than in the previous agreement, to 1% of base salary instead of 2% for those personnel earning post-secondary degrees.
The proposed agreement includes one extra paid holiday, with the addition of Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
Health benefits remain the same as in the previous agreement.
Much of the proposed Memorandum of Understanding carries forward the same provisions as the prior agreement.
During a discussion of the budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year at the Council’s previous meeting, on June 27, Acting City Manager Inge Elmes said the budget could not be finalized until the Memorandum of Understanding with the police officers was approved, as the Police Department’s budget could not be completed until the negotiations were settled.
