CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council agreed to extend the city’s contract with franchise trash hauler Waste Management for two years, to allow time to renegotiate the contract to comply with new state regulations regarding organic waste disposal.
The Council voted 4-0 for the extension, with Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff recusing himself for a potential conflict of interest.
The City’s existing contract with Waste Management is set to expire, on July 31, and staff requested exercising the option to extend it on the current terms in order to allow time for the renegotiations, Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose said.
Any renegotiations to the contract would come back to the Council for approval, she said.
The original agreement with Waste Management was signed in 2012, for a 10-year term, giving the city the option to extend it for one to five years, according to the staff report.
The Council debated whether two years, as recommended by staff, would be long enough to complete the negotiations or, if necessary, issue a request for proposals for new bids to provide the service.
The one- to five-year option is the only one the city can extend on its own; any other extensions would require negotiation with Waste Management, Ambrose said.
Concerned with Kern County’s capacity to process organic waste, “I feel it’s going to be more than two years,” Councilmember Karen Macedonio said.
Two years is not enough time to put together a request for proposals to solicit bids for a new contract, Councilmember Jim Creighton said, proposing a three-year extension instead.
Some members of the community argued against the extension, citing poor service from Waste Management, including failure to pick up trash as scheduled and poor customer service. Members of the Council agreed to experiencing similar problems.
Given the poor service, “I would not be in favor of more than two years,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch also argued against the provision in the existing contract — which he conceded was signed when he was previously on the Council — for automatic annual rate increases, without requiring Waste Management to justify them.
A motion to extend the contract for three years failed with a tie vote. A second motion to approve the requested two-year extension then passed on a 4-0 vote.
