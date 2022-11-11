CALIFORNIA CITY — With late-arriving mail-in ballots still to tally, it appears California City will have a new mayor and two new Council members, following Tuesday’s election.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff will take over from Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, according to the unofficial results, with all 11 precincts reporting, according to the Kern County Elections Division.
Kulikoff, who was elected to the Council for a two-year short term, in 2020, received 491 votes, or 42.11%, of those cast. Incumbent O’Laughlin, who is finishing her first two-year term, received 340 votes, or 29.16%, and challenger Joe Barragan received 335 votes, or 28.73%.
Two of the four Council seats were open, Kulikoff’s and that of Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch, neither of whom sought re-election.
Former councilmember Ron Smith was leading in the Council race with 395 votes, or 19.61%. He served on the Council, from July 2019, through November 2020, when he was appointed to fill the remainder of a term.
The race for the second seat is close. Kulikoff’s brother, Michael Kulikoff, has 325 votes, or 16.14%, while Planning Commissioner Kim Welling is only two votes behind, with 323 votes, or 16.04% of the vote.
Behind Welling is Mark Goodell, with 276 votes, or 13.70%, followed by Marcus Fair, with 239 votes, or 11.87%.
Former councilmember Donald Parris received 233 votes, or 11.57% of the total, and Shawn Bradley tallied 223 votes, or 11.07%.
Once the election results are certified, later this month, the new Council will be sworn in during the first meeting of December, on Dec. 13.
