CALIFORNIA CITY — A wrong-way driver struck a California City Police officer’s patrol vehicle on Tuesday as he was transporting a person who had been arrested, sending both to the hospital.
The incident occurred at 8:59 p.m. near Neuralia Road. The officer was on his way to the Kern County Sheriff’s Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield, where the person in his vehicle was going to be booked, according to a news release from the California City Police Department.
As the police officer approached Neuralia Road, a vehicle traveling east in the westbound lane collided head-on with his vehicle.
“The California Highway Patrol was contacted to conduct the traffic investigation and concluded that the driver of the wrong way vehicle was driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs,” the news release said.
The wrong-way driver was identified at 27-year-old Stephen Johnson. Neither the officer nor the person being transported were identified.
The officer and the person he was transporting were taken to local hospitals, where they received treatment for their injuries. They were released from the hospital on Wednesday morning. The officer is recovering from his injuries at home and the person who was being transported was released into the custody of the Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies at the Central Receiving Facility.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606.
