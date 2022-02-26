CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Wednesday, accepted the resignation of City Attorney Baron Bettenhausen and appointed Victor Ponto in his place as interim city attorney.
The vote, in a closed session, was 4-1 to accept the resignation, with Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff dissenting.
A contract for Ponto’s services will be prepared for Council approval at the March 8 meeting.
The city will also prepare a request for proposals for a new, permanent city attorney firm.
Bettenhausen, of the firm Jones & Mayer, served as city attorney since 2020, but the firm has provided the city’s legal services much longer than that.
Ponto is a partner in Olivarez Madruga Lemieux O’Neill, the law firm the city employed several years ago, prior to the contract with Jones & Mayer.
According to his profile on the firm’s Web site, he serves as city attorney for the City of Cudahy, and as assistant general counsel for two water districts.
He has previously served as city attorney for the City of Adelanto, and as assistant or deputy city attorney for the cities of El Monte, Cudahy, Huntington Park and San Fernando.
In addition to advising cities and special districts on issues such as the Brown Act, the Political Reform Act and the Public Records Act, Ponto has experience in cannabis laws, including drafting land use ordinance regulating cannabis and creating commercial and residential cannabis regulations. He also leads workshops and lectures on regulatory options related to cannabis.
