CALIFORNIA CITY — After nearly two hours of discussion during a special meeting Thursday, the City Council held off making a decision on a proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Now eight months into the fiscal year, the Council has been operating on an extension of the 2021-2022 budget until a new budget for the current year could be developed and approved.

