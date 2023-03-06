CALIFORNIA CITY — After nearly two hours of discussion during a special meeting Thursday, the City Council held off making a decision on a proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
Now eight months into the fiscal year, the Council has been operating on an extension of the 2021-2022 budget until a new budget for the current year could be developed and approved.
This is the fifth year that the city has been unable to approve a budget in time for the start of the fiscal year, on July 1.
Interim City Manager Jim Hart, in one of his last acts before handing over the reins to Acting City Manager Inge Elmes, presented a balanced $23.7 million budget that will see positive balances at the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
The proposed budget is based on actual revenues and expenditures for the first six months of the fiscal year, updating the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget that has guided the city’s spending so far, Hart said.
The financial picture looks somewhat better than the past few years for Cal City, he said.
Overall, the proposed budget predicts revenues of $25.6 million and expenditures of $23.7 million.
It does not propose any big changes in staffing. “Our goal was to set a baseline by which the 2023-2024 budget could be established,” Hart said.
An approved budget is required in order for the city to receive some funding, primarily the state off-highway vehicle grant that largely funds the city’s OHV program.
“This is not just an exercise. This is something important for the city to move forward for the rest of the year,” he said.
In the breakdown of revenues by fund, special revenues — including grants and the voter-approved special parcel tax — make up 40% of the city’s overall revenues.
“You see our special revenues are critical to the operation of the city,” Hart said.
Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith questioned the way the Police and Fire Departments are funded through the special tax revenues. The departments are each budgeted at nearly $3.4 million for the fiscal year, which Smith felt should have identified the contribution of the General Fund beyond the special tax revenues. This will become important for residents to see as the special tax expires next year.
Councilmember Michael Kulikoff suggested at the outset of the special meeting that the discussion wait until Elmes took over as acting city manager and had time to review the proposal. The delay was opposed at the time.
“We’ve been dealing with this for three-quarters of the fiscal year,” Councilmember Jim Creighton said. “It’s time we do something and move on.”
Smith was also concerned that the Council did not get the detailed budget information until a day before the meeting, limiting the amount of time they had to study the figures.
“There’s a lot of numbers here,” he said, and he wouldn’t feel comfortable voting on it immediately.
Mayor Kelly Kulikoff also opposed the delay, as the Council was already gathered in a special meeting to discuss it and they should “see if it’s ready to go.”
However, following the discussion, Mayor Kulikoff recommended that the Council hold off on a vote until its March 14 regular meeting, giving Elmes the time to review the proposal.
“It’s a great budget,” he said, but Elmes doesn’t start in the position officially until Thursday and should be given the opportunity to suggest any changes based on her vision of what she wants to do while in the position.
The budget decision was put off to the next regular meeting by a 3-2 vote, with Creighton and Councilmember Karen Macedonio dissenting.
