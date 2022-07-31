SACRAMENTO — The California Supreme Court’s chief justice said, Wednesday, that she will not seek a second 12-year term, in November, and will conclude her current term of office, on Jan. 1.
The announcement by Chief Justice Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye will give Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, his third opportunity to appoint a justice to the seven-member high court, and his first to pick a new chief justice.
Cantil-Sakauye was sworn in to office, in January 2011, after she was nominated by former Republican governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and was elected, in the November 2010 general election.
She is the first Asian-Filipina American and the second woman to serve as the state’s chief justice.
She said Newsom will be able to select from a diverse pool of qualified successors and that she believes she is leaving the courts “in a solid, sustainable place.”
Cantil-Sakauye told reporters that she is still having anxiety about her decision, but “I’ve accomplished much and started the ball rolling on many things that are of interest to us as a (judicial) branch.”
“It’s just time after 12 years as chief and 32 years total wearing a black robe,” she said.
Unlike US Supreme Court justices and federal judges, California judges do not hold lifetime positions. She would have had to run for retention by voters in November’s election.
Cantil-Sakauye, 62, made her announcement as the filing deadline is approaching.
Four associate justices on the seven-member court plan to seek retention in November.
It could be the largest crowd of justices on any one ballot, in more than three decades, according to David Ettinger, an appellate lawyer who writes a blog about the California Supreme Court.
California voters simply vote “yes” or “no” on retaining justices in office, and they don’t run against anyone.
Aside from Cantil-Sakauye, the four associate judges who plan to go before voters are:
• Justice Martin Jenkins, the first openly gay Black man on the state’s high court. He was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, in 2020, to replace Justice Ming Chin.
• Justice Patricia Guerrero, the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court. Newsom appointed her, earlier this year, to succeed Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar.
• Justice Joshua Groban, who was appointed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, in 2019.
• Justice Goodwin Liu, who was appointed by Brown, in 2011.
Justices are up for retention in the first gubernatorial election after their appointment, and again if they fill an unexpired term for a previous justice.
Cantil-Sakauye is one of two remaining justices appointed by a Republican. Schwarzenegger also appointed Associate Justice Carol Corrigan.
In a statement, Newsom called her “a fierce defender of access to the courts,” noting that she opposed federal immigrant enforcement raids at courthouses. He did not disclose his plans to replace her.
Aside from heading the most populous state’s high court, Cantil-Sakauye also because of her position heads the Judicial Council of California, which is the administrative arm of the state courts, and the Commission on Judicial Appointments that considers governors’ nominees to fill judicial vacancies.
