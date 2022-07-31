Supreme Court Chief Justice

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — The California Supreme Court’s chief justice said, Wednesday, that she will not seek a second 12-year term, in November, and will conclude her current term of office, on Jan. 1.

The announcement by Chief Justice Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye will give Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, his third opportunity to appoint a justice to the seven-member high court, and his first to pick a new chief justice.

