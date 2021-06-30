California’s Democratic-controlled state Legislature sent a $262.6 billion budget to Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday night that includes $8.1 billion in direct relief for most California taxpayers and $1.5 billion in grants for small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is expected to sign the budget before the start of the 2021-22 Fiscal Year on Thursday.
The Golden State Stimulus 2 includes payments of $500, $600, $1,000 or $1,100 for taxpayers depending on their filing status. For example, the stimulus will provide at least $600 to Californians with adjusted gross incomes of less than $75,000 if they do not have children and $1,100 if they do.
The budget includes funding for universal transitional kindergarten for free, to include all four year olds. The program would phase in expanded age eligibility to full implementation in the 2025-26 School Year at a cost of $2.7 billion per year. In addition, the proposed budget includes free lunch and breakfast for school children. There is a $54 million increase in the 2021-22 Fiscal Year and $650 million in ongoing funding starting with the 2022-23 Fiscal Year to cover the cost of making breakfast and lunch free for all students.
The budget also provides $3 billion in one-time Proposition 98 funds to launch a statewide initiative to build accessible community wellness and student health hubs on more than 1,000 school campuses.
Older community college students will be able to take advantage of Cal Grants to pay for their education. The budget includes $155 million to expand access to them, which will give students money to help pay for their college education, which they do not have to pay back. The budget will end the age and time out of high school requirements for older community college students.
The budget includes $12 billion in new funding for homelessness programs over the next two years. In addition, the budget includes $3.7 billion over three years to make needed climate resiliency investments and $200 for parks across the state.
The budget includes a wildfire prevention and resilience package that includes $141.2 million in Fiscal 2021-22 and $124.4 million (phased in over five years) General Fund dollars and 617 positions ongoing to add 30 additional hand crews to provide vegetation management, hazardous fuel reduction projects and wildland fire suppression. The request includes 16 CAL Fire fighter crews, eight year-round California and six seasonal Conservation Corps crews.
Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, released the following statement Monday night in response to the party-line passage of a new spending plan for California:
“B.S. budget, round 3. The governor again invests in himself with Band-Aids and buyoffs that sweep real problems under the rug. Senate Republicans proposed logical solutions that would have helped ordinary Californians by saving businesses, protecting jobs, reforming EDD, establishing a Gas Tax Holiday, and bringing accountability to wildfire.”
