SACRAMENTO — California is bringing back a rule requiring people to wear masks indoors, a move aimed at containing a new type of the Coronavirus as people gather with family and friends during the holidays.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced the new mandate will start, Wednesday, and last until Jan. 15. The order comes as the per capita rate of new Coronavirus cases in California has jumped 47% in the past two weeks.
“We know people are tired and hungry for normalcy. Frankly, I am too,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said, Monday. “That said, this is a critical time where we have a tool that we know has worked and can work.”
California lifted its statewide mask mandate, on June 15, for people who were vaccinated, a date Newsom heralded as the state’s grand reopening. But since then, county governments covering about half of the state’s population have imposed their own indoor mask mandates as case rates surged with new variants.
The new mask mandate will cover everyone else, but state officials, on Monday, were unclear about how it would be enforced. Ghaly said enforcement would likely be stronger in some places than others, but he urged Californians to heed the warnings and wear masks.
“We know that there’s going to be people who don’t necessarily agree with this, who are tired, who aren’t going to mask,” Ghaly said. “We hope that those are few and far between, that most people see the purpose of doing this over the next month as something to protect them and their communities during a very tough time.”
Newsom has issued lots of other Coronavirus mandates, including requiring state employees, health care workers and, soon, public school students and teachers to be vaccinated. The governor can do this because California is still operating under an emergency declaration Newsom issued at the beginning of the pandemic. That emergency declaration will remain in place until either Newsom lifts it or the state Legislature votes to end it.
(1) comment
The Associated Press are all scumbags (IMHO). The Associated Press seems to be China's propaganda tool. Never trust what the Associated Press scumbags print...they have an agenda.The Scumbags (Democrats) have to play the CoVid Hoax out, till the 2022 midterms...they only have 11 months to go...can the Parasites (Democrats) do it...? Meanwhile Florida has the lowest Covid numbers, and the best Economy...wanna know why...Florida is not playing the CoVid B.S. Hoax. Now crawl back under your bed...until after the November Elections...you Spineless Mask wearing Coward....and get another Booster Shot Peasant....Big Pharma needs the profits....ya tool....lol
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.