SACRAMENTO — Until Monday, only two politicians had lasted at least seven years as speaker of the California Assembly: A US Navy veteran who was so powerful that people called him “Big daddy;” and a lawyer who was so confident he nicknamed himself the “Ayatollah.”
Now, joining Jesse Unruh and Willie Brown is Anthony Rendon, a man with no nickname who online search engines often confuse with the third baseman for the Los Angeles Angels. This week, Rendon quietly surpassed Unruh’s record and became the second-longest serving speaker in state history — just in time for him to step down today.
He’s not happy about how it happened.
For much of last year, with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom coasting to re-election, Rendon’s status was the source of much of the political drama in California. Over the summer, Robert Rivas — at the time a mostly unknown chair of the Assembly’s agriculture committee — told Rendon he had enough votes to replace him as speaker.
What followed were months of a layered power struggle that played out across elections in 80 Assembly districts. When all the new members were seated, Rivas still had the votes, and Rendon agreed to give up the speaker’s gavel at the end of June.
Rendon said he was “very, very angry about it” — emotions he would process by running every day. He said Rivas hasn’t asked him for help, and he hasn’t thought about offering it.
“I have hurt feelings with the way things were carried out, for sure,” Rendon said in an interview earlier this month. “I think it was really embarrassing for the institution, the way they acted.”
Democrats control 62 of the Assembly’s 80 seats, leaving Republicans with no say in leadership decisions. Rivas’ transition has been smooth so far as he has hired staff to fill out his office. Asked to respond to Rendon’s comments, Nick Miller, Rivas’ communications director, simply noted Rivas twice convinced the Democratic caucus to unanimously choose him to be the next speaker.
“We thank Anthony Rendon for his leadership,” Miller said.
Rendon lives in Los Angeles with his daughter and wife, who owns a consulting firm that has received money from lobbyist groups. Rendon wasn’t supposed to be in office this long. When he first ran for the state Assembly, term limits only allowed politicians to stay in the Assembly a maximum of six years. On the night that Rendon won his primary, voters agreed to double that limit to 12 years.
Even before term limits, people usually didn’t survive as speaker for more than a few years. The job relies on the changing whims of politicians who are constantly searching for ways to increase their own power and influence.
“They’re all unusual human beings,” said former California Gov. Jerry Brown, who worked with Unruh, Brown and Rendon over his five-decade career in California politics. “These were not ordinary people.”
