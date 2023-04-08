SACRAMENTO — California’s Medicaid program will continue to pay Walgreens about $1.5 billion each year despite Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom declaring last month the state was done doing business with the pharmacy giant after it indicated it would not sell abortion pills by mail in some states.

“California won’t be doing business with @Walgreens — or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women’s lives at risk. We’re done,” Newsom tweeted March 6.

Jimzan 3
Gov. Gavin Newsom is an Idiot, and Thinks the Law does not apply to Democrats. Everything Newsom does is for theater...he has no courage or morals...just greed for money and power (IMHO).

