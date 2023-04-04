California Gun Seizures

Law enforcement seized nearly 1,500 guns statewide in 2022 through an only-in-California program called the Armed and Prohibited Persons System, known as APPS.

 Associated Press files

LOS ANGELES — California law enforcement took away 54 so-called ghost guns last year from people who can’t legally own firearms, a 38% jump in the number of the hard-to-trace weapons seized since 2021 under a unique state program, officials said Monday.

The ghost guns, which are privately made firearms without a serial number, were part of nearly 1,500 guns taken statewide last year through an only-in-California program called the Armed and Prohibited Persons System, known as APPS.

