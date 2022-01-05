SACRAMENTO — Some Democratic California lawmakers want to make it easier for people to sue gun companies for liability in shootings that cause injuries or deaths, a move advocates said, Tuesday, is aimed at getting around a US law that prevents such lawsuits and allows the industry to act recklessly.
But critics call the bill, which is modeled after a New York law passed last year, an illegal overreach. They say its true purpose was to force gun manufacturers out of business.
In general, when someone is injured or killed by gunfire it’s very hard for the victim or their family to hold the gun manufacturer or dealer responsible by suing them and making them pay for damages. A federal law prevents most of those types of lawsuits, which advocacy groups say is unique to the gun industry.
But the US law does permit some types of liability lawsuits, including when gun-makers break state or local laws regarding the sale and marketing of their products. Last year, New York approved a first-in-the-nation law declaring such violations a “public nuisance,” opening up gun-makers to lawsuits.
California Assembly member Phil Ting of San Francisco unveiled a bill on Tuesday, modeled after the New York law, which is being challenged in court by gun-makers.
“Almost every industry in the US is held liable for what their products do. ... The gun industry is the one exception,” Ting said. “Financial repercussions may encourage the firearms industry and dealers to be more responsible.”
The bill is co-authored by Assembly members Chris Ward of San Diego and Mike Gipson of Carson. Gipson’s son, his son’s fiancé and another man were shot in Los Angeles in April 2020. Gipson’s son and fiancé survived. But the other man, Gary Patrick Moody, was killed.
“This is absolutely personal to me,” said Gipson, a former police officer.
Gun advocates quickly denounced the bill, known as AB 1594, as a smokescreen for another attempt by California progressives to ban guns. Sam Paredes, executive director of Gun Owners of California, compared it to suing Gov. Gavin Newsom because he owns a winery and people have misused his products by drinking and driving.
“He can’t ban guns, but he’s going to try to bankrupt lawful firearms-related businesses,” Paredes said.
California has some of the toughest gun laws in the country, including a ban on most assault weapons that has been in place for decades. But last year, a federal judge overturned California’s assault weapons ban, prompting a lengthy appeals process.
Angered by the move, Newsom last month asked the state Legislature to pass a law allowing citizens to enforce the state’s assault weapons ban through lawsuits. The idea is similar to a Texas law that bans most abortions but leaves it up to private citizens to enforce the law by taking offenders to court.
(1) comment
Phil Ting of San Francisco is a Worthless POS (IMHO). San Francisco is a Cesspool thanks to Trash like Phil Ting...and now the POS wants to ruin the rest of California. Send the POS Phil Ting packing...After all... quite a few Democrats purchased guns when the "defund the police" B.S. was proposed by Human Waste, like Phil Ting, and the Democrat party. NO one has helped the gun industry more than the Democrats...Whenever the idiots mention a new "gun control law"...Gun sales SOAR !!! If I was a gun manufacturer...I would donate to the Democrats "every year"..and throw those idiots a huge B-B-Q to go with it.... with a Free open bar included..because a "Drunk Democrat"...is a Happy Democrat...Just look at Pelosi...The Drunkest POS of them all (IMHO).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.