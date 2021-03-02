QUARTZ HILL — The California Water Service recently announced it made a monetary donation to two local community organizations for its philanthropic contributions in 2020.
Cal Water’s Antelope Valley District made a donation totaling $3,000 to the Antelope Valley Boys and Girls Club, as well as, the Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Woman’s Club.
“California Water Service is thoroughly committed to delivering quality, service and value to our communities, and it is a privilege to be able to give back every year,” Cal Water Local Manager John Yasin said.
The water utility company allocated donation funds to the two organizations as a way to help alleviate some of the financial strain for customers who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yvonne Kingman, communications manager for Cal Water, said one thing they want to convey is their willingness to help their customers especially when the moratorium for water service shut-offs end.
“We’re really concerned about what’s going to happen (when customers’) past due balances really comes due,” she said. “We really want our customers to know that, please contact us.”
Kingman said Cal Water provides programs to help their customers in need like interest-free payment arrangements, interest-free payment extensions and possibly get 50% off one’s service charge if they meet certain requirements.
Residents who wish to lean more about these programs can send an email to infoav@calwater.com or call 1-800-680-1160.
Cal Water serves approximately 3,400 people through their Fremont Valley, Grand Oaks, Lancaster, Lake Hughes and Leona Valley water systems and about two million people throughout the state. The utility has provided water service in the area since 2000.
For more information, visit www.calwater.com
