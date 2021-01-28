LONG BEACH — The California State University says it won’t increase tuition this year amid pandemic-related hardships and adequate funding from the state, according to a newspaper report Tuesday.
Chancellor Joseph Castro said at a meeting of the Board of trustees that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal as well as CSU’s cost-cutting efforts led to the decision, the Los Angeles Times reported.
In addition, Castro said that he would not support a systemwide employee furlough program and officials will do “everything we can to avoid additional layoffs,” the Times said.
Newsom’s budget proposal for next year includes $144.5 million in recurring funding for the CSU — nearly half of the $299 million that was cut last year.
The budget also includes $225 million in one-time funding for the CSU.
