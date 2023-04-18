SACRAMENTO — Student workers across California State University campuses filed Monday with the state to form a union, saying it would help them advocate for better pay and working conditions.

“With a union, we’ll be able to hold the university accountable for how it treats students,” said Grayce Honsa, a student and resident adviser at San Diego State University.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Starbucks currently has a problem with unions....lets see how Cal State does with unions.

